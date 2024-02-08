Farmers' protest: Massive traffic jams halt traffic on Delhi-Noida border, police keep vigil
According to the Delhi Traffic Police, heavy traffic is expected on the routes connected to Soniya Vihar, DND, Chilla, Ghazipur, Sabhapur, Apsara and Loni borders on Thursday.
With police personnel deployed to check vehicles after a protest called by farmers in Noida and Greater Noida, massive traffic jams were witnessed on the Delhi-Noida border on Thursday, PTI quoted officials as saying.
