With police personnel deployed to check vehicles after a protest called by farmers in Noida and Greater Noida, massive traffic jams were witnessed on the Delhi-Noida border on Thursday, PTI quoted officials as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the farmers tried to enter the national capital, the police personnel with heavy equipment were on alert to restrict movement on the road at the Delhi-Noida borders near Mayur Vihar.

A senior Delhi Police officer at the border said that traffic was allowed but, if needed, the road would be blocked completely. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"As of now, the Uttar Pradesh Police is dealing with them and hopefully they will not enter Delhi," he said, adding long queues of vehicles choked the roads as several two-wheelers and four-wheelers were stuck in the jam at Sarita Vihar.

A heavy traffic jam was reported on the Delhi-Noida highway as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in the national capital given the protests by farmers. Heavy duty bulldozers, backhoe machines, Vikrant logistic vehicles, riot control vehicles, and water cannons were parked strategically to meet any eventuality in case farmers reached there, said the officials.

Around 150 farmers have been stopped near the Mahamaya flyover in Noida by the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said.

Alternative traffic arrangements have been made and commuters were advised to avoid certain roads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Heavy security arrangements have been made in different border entry points in the national capital. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," a senior police officer said.

To maintain law and order, heavy security forces have already been deployed along with paramilitary forces, said another police officer.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, heavy traffic is expected on the routes connected to Soniya Vihar, DND, Chilla, Ghazipur, Sabhapur, Apsara and Loni borders on Thursday. Commuters have been asked to avoid or plan their journey accordingly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday and Thursday, Section 144 was imposed ahead of the protests in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police.

Police had also issued a traffic advisory, cautioning commuters against diversions on some routes in the twin cities given the farmers' movement on tractors.

Since December 2023, farmer groups in Noida and Greater Noida have been protesting, seeking greater compensation, and developing plots against their lands acquired by the local development authorities in the past. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

