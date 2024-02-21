Farmers' protest: Mobile internet suspension extended in 7 Haryana districts till Feb 23
Farmers protest: The order by Haryana's department of home affairs stated that the action was taken in order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc on mobile phones and SMS.
Mobile internet suspension in seven districts of Haryana was extended up to February 23 amid farmers' protest. These districts include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. Haryana's department of home affairs issued a fresh notice on Wednesday in this regard.