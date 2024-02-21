Mobile internet suspension in seven districts of Haryana was extended up to February 23 amid farmers' protest. These districts include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. Haryana's department of home affairs issued a fresh notice on Wednesday in this regard.

The order stated that the action was taken in order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc on mobile phones and SMS.

This was implemented to prevent "facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities", the order said.

"Haryana do hereby extend the order of suspension of the order of suspension of the mobile internet services, bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the jurisdiction of districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa of Haryana state," the order read.

The government had earlier extended the suspension of mobile internet from February 13 till February 15, and further till February 19.

Farmers launched a protest earlier this month, demanding legal recognition of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report, including on pricing mechanism.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had on Tuesday sought that the Centre accept their demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver, and said they will head to Delhi on Wednesday.

The farm protesters resumed their "Delhi Chalo" march on February 21. However, they decided suspend the march for two days after violence was reported at border areas.

