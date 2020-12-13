NEW DELHI : Amid the prevailing deadlock between farmers and the central government over the new farm laws, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Som Parkash met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the farmers' agitation in and around Delhi entered its 18th day on Sunday, with farmers threatening to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

On December 11, the government had sent a proposal to the protesting farmers with some possible amendments in the laws.

However, the farmers had rejected the government's proposal and demanded the repealing of laws. They said they will intensify the agitation if the laws are not repealed.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Miniter Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed to the protesters to stop their agitation as talks are still going on.

Farmers have been protesting in and around the national capital since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

