"The Swaminathan Committee said that the MSP should be declared by adding 50% profit on the cost of the farmer. The Swaminathan Commission presented its recommendations to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2006 but the decision was not taken. But Modi government did the job of declaring MSP by adding 50% profit on the cost," Tomar said while addressing a gathering at Kisan sammelan in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.