Farmers' Union are likely to take a decision on the future course of action on their protest during a five-member committee meeting on today. This come Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmer unions, met yesterday to discuss the Centre's proposal to end the stir.

SKM on Tuesday informed, the government, in its proposal, has asked them to first end the protest and only then cases against them will be taken back.

“We are apprehensive about it. Government should immediately begin with the (cases' withdrawal) procedure. Final decision to be taken at tomorrow's meeting," said SKM's Balbir Singh Rajewal said during a press conference, news agency ANI reporte.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) Gurnam Singh Charuni suggested the Centre should follow the Punjab model while giving compensation to the kin of over 700 deceased farmers.

"For compensation to over 700 deceased farmers' kin, we want the Centre to follow Punjab model; ₹5 lakh compensation and a job as announced by Punjab government should be implemented by Government of India as well," Charuni said.

The SKM further said that they have sent a few suggestions and objections to the government's proposal on our pending demands.

"The government wants both farmers and government officials should be part of the committee on MSP and other pending demands," they said.

Farmer's leaders to meet Amit Shah and Narendra Singh Tomar tomorrow

Meanwhile, a five-member committee of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is likely to meet Union ministers Amit Shah and Narendra Singh Tomar separately on Wednesday to discuss their pending farm related issues, a farmer leader said, as reported by PTI.

The likely discussions with the two ministers will take place hours before the scheduled meeting at 2 pm of the SKM, which is spearheading the movement against three farm laws.

Last month, taking an U-turn from its earlier stance, the Union Government announced to scrap the 3 controversial farm laws that triggered 15-month of protest. The Prime Minister, during his address to the nation, also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws.

(With inputs from agencies)

