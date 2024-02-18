Farmers' protest news Day 6: 4th round of talks with Centre today; BKU to hold dharnas in 4 states on Feb 21. 10 points
Farmers protest news Day 6: Farm leaders ask Centre for legal guarantee to MSP ahead of meeting on 17 February. Haryana extends ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services. Tractor marches and protests held in support of farmers' demands.
Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai and farmer leaders from Punjab will meet today i.e. on 18 February for the fourth round of talks. The two sides met earlier on February 8, 12 and 15, but those talks remained inconclusive. The farmers from Punjab began their march to Delhi on 13 February but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of Punjab's border with Haryana. The protesters have stayed put at the two border points since then. Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, and withdrawal of police cases, among others.