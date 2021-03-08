OPEN APP
Farmers protest: NH 9, NH 24 closed; entry-exit at several metro stations closed

New Delhi: Multiple borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed for vehicular movement fully or partially today as farmers continued to protest against the three newly enacted farm laws. Due to ongoing protests against farm laws, National Highway 9 and National Highway 24 are closed at the point of Uttar Pradesh gate, said Delhi Traffic Police.

"Due to protest of Kisan Andolan, Nainital highway No. 9 and NH-24 is closed at the point of UP Gate. Traffic is heavy in both carriageways. The diversion has been given from Delhi towards Ghaziabad," tweeted Delhi traffic police.

Delhi Traffic police advised people to take diversions from Delhi towards Ghaziabad via road number 57A to Hassan Pura and Karkari Mor, Road number 56 towards Anand Vihar and road towards Ghaziabad via Paper Market Ghazipur.

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

Entry and exit gates of Delhi metro stations from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh on the Green Line section were closed in the morning.

There are three intermediate stations -- Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma (Modern Industrial Estate) and Bahadurgarh City -- between Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh metro stations on the Green Line.

"Security Update: Entry/exit gates of stations from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh on green line are closed," read a tweet on the official handle of DMRC.

Meanwhile, several women from Punjab reached Tikri on the Delhi-Haryana border to join the ongoing farmers' protest on the occasion of International Women's Day.


