Farmers' protest: No chakka jam in Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand, says Tikait

Ahead of a countrywide "chakka jam" by the protesting farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has said that there will not be any road blockades in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"We have evidence that few people would have attempted to spread violence at these places. So we have decided to not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand," Tikait said on Friday.

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

The protesting farmers are planning to block all national and state highways between 12 pm and 3 pm on 6 February in response to internet shutdowns in areas around the protest sites and farmers being ignored in the Union Budget.

Delhi Police on Friday said adequate security arrangements are in place at borders in view of the chakka jam.

Security measures have been stepped up to prevent any untoward incident and social media contents are under surveillance to prevent the spread of false rumours, said authorities.

"Agitating farmers have proposed 'chakka jam' tomorrow. In view of the violence that happened on 26 January, Delhi Police have made adequate security arrangements at borders so that miscreants can not enter the national capital", Delhi Police Public Relations Officer, Chinmoy Biswal, told news agency ANI.

He added, "We are monitoring content on social media to make sure rumours are not spread against Police or other things. The protestors are camping at the borders of Delhi. We are in touch with Police Force of other states too."

Tikait earlier in the day said the nationwide protest will be peaceful and added that there will be no chakka jam in Delhi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via