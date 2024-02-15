Farmers' Protest: Noida Police impose Section 144 ahead of Bharat Bandh, issue traffic advisory
The Noida Police also requested commuters, going to Delhi and coming back from the capital city, to opt for metro rail service 'as far as possible' to avoid inconvenience.
In view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on Friday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC Section 144, including a ban on unauthorized public assemblies, would be enforced across the district, reported news agency PTI.
