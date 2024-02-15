In view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on Friday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC Section 144, including a ban on unauthorized public assemblies, would be enforced across the district, reported news agency PTI.

Apart from this, the police cautioned commuters going to Delhi and coming back from the capital city of traffic diversions in Noida. It also requested citizens to opt for metro rail service "as far as possible" to avoid inconvenience.

Police said that the decisions have been taken given the proposed protest marches called by the farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other unions.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), part of SKM, had called for a Bharat Bandh on February 16 -- citing a host of unmet demands of farmers. The Noida-based Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) has also extended support to Friday's Bharat Bandh.

"Various programmes like protest demonstrations are proposed by SKM and various organizations for Friday. Hence, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is implemented on February 16," the police said in a statement.

According to the order, unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorized processions, or demonstrations, including political or religious, are prohibited.

The order also bars the use of private drones in a radius of one km of government establishments and also bans people from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, firearms, and the like in public places.

Traffic advisory:

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, in a traffic advisory, said that intensive checking will be done by installing barriers on all the borders of Noida and Delhi the police on both sides due to which there will be pressure on vehicular movement and traffic would be diverted according to requirement.

"People going to Delhi please use Metro as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. The arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk. To avoid traffic inconvenience, drivers can use alternative routes to reach their destination," the police said.

Bharat Bandh call:

During the Bharat Bandh called by his union, BKU leader Pawan Khatana said farmers have been asked to strike their work for one day to press the government for demands.

"Farmers have been asked to shun work in farms or not go to markets for any purchases tomorrow. Traders and transporters have also been exhorted to join the strike tomorrow," Khatana told PTI.

The farmers' leader said the protesters would stay put in their areas and not march towards Delhi.

Meanwhile, a section of traders here has urged the protesting farmers and the government to have a dialogue to quickly resolve the issue.

"Frequent farmer movements adversely affect everyday business activities. Citizens have to face unnecessary troubles. Everyone is suffering losses due to the closure of transport routes," Sushil Kumar Jain, president of Noida's Sector 18 Market Association, said.

"We appeal to the government and the farmers to resolve the issues through dialogues and not by obstructing the lives of common citizens," Jain added.

The BKP, which has been protesting against the local authorities functioning under the state government, said it has extended support to the Bharat Bandh.

"All farmers will gather outside the NTPC office in Sector 24 here tomorrow to take forward this initiative," the BKP said in a statement.

