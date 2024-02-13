Farmers protest traffic advisory: Vehicle jam on highways connecting Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad. Here's roads to avoid
Huge traffic jams were witnessed on the highways that connect Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad via Ghazipur and Chilla borders. To further prevent traffic jams, the authorities have banned goods-carrying vehicles from entering Delhi via the Greater Noida Expressway.
Farmers Protest Noida Traffic Advisory: Traffic congestion gripped the Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Ghaziabad borders as a result of both the scheduled farmers' protest and heightened security measures implemented by the authorities.
