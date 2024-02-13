Farmers Protest Noida Traffic Advisory : Traffic congestion gripped the Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Ghaziabad borders as a result of both the scheduled farmers' protest and heightened security measures implemented by the authorities.

Huge traffic jams were witnessed on the highways that connect Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad via Ghazipur and Chilla borders. Many people take the Ghazipur border road to go to Delhi from Noida.

There is a traffic jam on the DND flyover. Notably, this flyover also connects Noida with South Delhi.

According to latest reports, traffic is moving slow on NH-48, which connects Delhi and Gurugram.

To further prevent traffic jams, the authorities have banned goods-carrying vehicles from entering Delhi via the Greater Noida Expressway.

Ghaziabad, Kaushambi and Anand Vihar border also witnessed traffic jams.

"The UP Police and Delhi Police are constantly monitoring the situation at the Delhi-Noida border. Due to this, the traffic has been slightly affected. However, the traffic is normal inside the city (Noida), and the situation is normal," said Anil Kumar Yadav, DCP (traffic), Noida Police.

Alternative routes suggested by Noida police

-Vehicles going to Delhi via Chilla Border can take 14A flyover to reach Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15, then proceed to Sandip Paper Mill Chowk, Jhundpura Chowk and then travel further to their destination.

-Vehicles going to Delhi via DND Border are advised to take Filmcity flyover to reach sector 18 and then proceed further to their destination.

-Vehicles travelling to Delhi via Kalindi Border are advised to take Mahamaya flyover to reach sector 37 and proceed further from there.

-Vehicles going to Delhi via Yamuna expressway are advised to go towards Khurja from Jewar toll and from there proceed further through Jahangirpur.

-Vehicles travelling to Delhi via Peripheral expressway to Sirsa, Parichowk can instead take the route towards Dadri, Dasna to reach their destination.

-Emergency vehicles will be allowed to go towards secure destinations amid the traffic diversions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!