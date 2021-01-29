Clashes broke out between farmers who are protesting against the Centre's farm laws and a group of people who had come to remove them from Singhu border on Friday afternoon.

Police resorted to firing tear gas shells after the farmers and the large group of men who claimed to be local residents pelted stones at each other. Delhi Police SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal was injured in the violence after a man attacked him with a sword, an official said, adding that some people were also wounded.

The situation at the protest site has remained grim after the clashes. The person who attacked the SHO has since been arrested.

On Thursday a group of people who claimed to be locals from the nearby areas of Bawana had come to the border and asked the farmers on sit-in protest to vacate the roads. The group had left on Thursday but warned that they would return again on Friday.

They reached Singhu border on Friday, armed with sticks, and raised slogans against the farmers. The protesters at the Singhu border, much of which is barred for entry from outside, came out in numbers to resist the locals.

However, they were promptly stopped by farmer union volunteers which helped the situation from turning ugly.

"They are not locals, but hired goons. They were throwing stones, petrol bombs at us. They attempted to burn down our trolleys also. We are here to resist them. We won't leave the place," said Harkirat Mann Beniwal, 21, from Punjab's Khana district.

Singhu turned into fortress

The situation arose even after all entry points to Singhu were sealed with barricades. Thousands of security personnel were also seen marching towards the site on Friday.

The heightened security measures and restrictions have been brought into place after violence on Republic Day that left 394 policemen injured and one protestor dead.

No one, even media personnel, are allowed to enter the protest site with area cordoned off by multiple concrete barricades and intermodal containers.

"These batons, tear gas shells and ammunition can't scare us. We won't budge, we won't leave till our demands of repealing three farm laws are met," said 26-year-old Manjeet Dhillon, from Haryana's Kaithal, while standing on the other side of the barricade.

