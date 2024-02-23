Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that the family of Shubhkaran Singh, who died during the farmers' protest on the Khanuri border, will be given financial assistance of ₹1 crore and a government job to his younger sister. He also promised that legal action would be taken against the culprits.

"The family of Shubhkaran Singh, who got martyred during the farmer's movement on the Khanauri border, will be given financial assistance of ₹1 crore by the Punjab government and a government job to his younger sister. Due legal action will be taken against culprits," Mann said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Singh (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.

A 21-year-old farmer died on Wednesday after protestors relaunched their 'Delhi Chalo' march as they disagreed with the Centre's proposals on a five-year plan for minimum support price (MSP).

The farmer, identified as Subhkaran Singh, a resident of Baloke village in Punjab's Bathinda district, was killed and a few others injured following a clash between the security personnel and the protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.

He is survived by two sisters, a grandmother, and his father, Charanjeet Singh, who works as a school van driver. Shubhkaran was involved in animal husbandry and owned approximately 3 acres of land and had some livestock.

Shubhkaran joined the protesting farmers at the Khanauri border on 13 February, the day farmers kicked off their agitation to press their 10 demands.

A day before, Shubhkaran prepared breakfast for himself and other farmers at the protest site near the Punjab-Haryana border. Shubhkaran reportedly asked them to sit and have breakfast together and said, "They might not get another chance to share a meal or sit together".

Farmer leaders had rejected a proposal made by the government in the fourth round of talks between the two sides to break the deadlock. Farmers' leaders and three Union ministers met on 8, 12, 16, and 18 February but the dialogue remained inconclusive.

