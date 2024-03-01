A week after the death of the young farmer, Shubhkaran Singh's death amid a farmers' protest, the Punjab Police has registered a case of murder against an unidentified person. The Punjab Police has registered has registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 114 (abettor present when an offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code at the Patran Police station in Patiala. The case has been registered against an unidentified person, according to the FIR, registered on the complaint of Shubhkaran's father. Besides, an autopsy report of Shubkaran, 21, revealed "metal pellets" found inside his head. Shubhkaran was killed on 21 February during clashes between protesting farmers and Haryana security personnel at the Khanauri border point.

