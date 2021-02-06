OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farmers' protest: 'Raasta Roko' in various parts of Telangana
File Photo: TRS Working President KT Rama Rao, MP K Keshava Rao, and others stage a protest in support of the nationwide strike, called by farmers (PTI)
File Photo: TRS Working President KT Rama Rao, MP K Keshava Rao, and others stage a protest in support of the nationwide strike, called by farmers (PTI)

Farmers' protest: 'Raasta Roko' in various parts of Telangana

2 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2021, 04:39 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'Dharnas' on highways were stages across the state. The police intervened and cleared the traffic and said that several people were taken into preventive custody
  • The Congress had extended its support on Friday to the 'chakka jam' called by the farmers unions on 6 February

Farmers and leaders of various political parties held 'Raasta Roko' in various parts of Telangana on Saturday as a part of the ongoing protests across India against the new farm laws.

Congress and left party workers staged 'dharnas' on highways across the state. The police, however, intervened and cleared the traffic and said that several people were taken into preventive custody.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Reuters

Myanmar military detains Australian, 1st arrest of a foreign national since coup

1 min read . 04:12 PM IST
Dilip Kumar in a still from ‘Madhumati’ .

Owner of legendary actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pakistan refuses to sell it at govt rate

2 min read . 03:59 PM IST
Thousands of users on Twitter shared photos and videos of the village south of Pekalongan city in Central Java being flooded by crimson-coloured water

Indonesian village turns red as floods hit batik-manufacturing hub

1 min read . 03:50 PM IST
INR Vs USD: The rupee today hit a high of 69.85 against the US dollar.

Maharashtra: Assistant town planner held for taking 20 lakh bribe in Kolhapur

1 min read . 03:40 PM IST

The Congress had extended its support on Friday to the 'chakka jam' called by the farmers unions on 6 February. The party said its workers will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers in the protest.

Meanwhile, the entry and exit gates of several metro stations have been closed on Saturday in Delhi in view of the 'chakka jam'. Drone cameras were deployed at Tikri border on Saturday to monitor the law and order situation.

Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces deployed in Delhi-NCR region to maintain law and order situation here. At least 12 metro stations have also been put on alert, police said.

In a statement, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) that is participating in the protest to demand repeal of the three newly-enacted farm laws, said that essential services like ambulances and school buses will not be stopped during the "chakka jam", which is scheduled to be organised between 12 pm and 3 pm today.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said that the farmers' protest at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) would extend till 2 October.

Addressing farmers gathered at the Ghazipur border, the BKU leader also said that the farmer leaders have given the central government 'time' till 2 October to repeal the farm laws, failing which the farmer unions agitating against the three farm laws would plan further protests.

Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three border points of the national capital -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for more than 70 days, demanding a complete repeal of three government's farm laws.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout