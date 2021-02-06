Farmers' protest: 'Raasta Roko' in various parts of Telangana

Farmers and leaders of various political parties held 'Raasta Roko' in various parts of Telangana on Saturday as a part of the ongoing protests across India against the new farm laws .

Congress and left party workers staged 'dharnas' on highways across the state. The police, however, intervened and cleared the traffic and said that several people were taken into preventive custody.

The Congress had extended its support on Friday to the 'chakka jam' called by the farmers unions on 6 February. The party said its workers will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers in the protest.

Meanwhile, the entry and exit gates of several metro stations have been closed on Saturday in Delhi in view of the 'chakka jam'. Drone cameras were deployed at Tikri border on Saturday to monitor the law and order situation.

Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces deployed in Delhi-NCR region to maintain law and order situation here. At least 12 metro stations have also been put on alert, police said.

In a statement, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) that is participating in the protest to demand repeal of the three newly-enacted farm laws, said that essential services like ambulances and school buses will not be stopped during the "chakka jam", which is scheduled to be organised between 12 pm and 3 pm today.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said that the farmers' protest at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) would extend till 2 October.

Addressing farmers gathered at the Ghazipur border, the BKU leader also said that the farmer leaders have given the central government 'time' till 2 October to repeal the farm laws, failing which the farmer unions agitating against the three farm laws would plan further protests.

Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three border points of the national capital -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for more than 70 days, demanding a complete repeal of three government's farm laws.

