OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farmers' protest: Rahul Gandhi says farm laws have to be repealed

As the farmers' protest entered its hundredth day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday the three agri laws have to be repealed by the government.

Gandhi said that farmers, who wait patiently for the harvest after sowing seeds, are not afraid of months-long wait or bad weather.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Iran has tense relations with some of its Arab Gulf neighbours, led by regional rival Saudi Arabia.

Iran says it foiled plot to hijack passenger plane, fly to Gulf

1 min read . 09:34 PM IST
A file photo of IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta receives 520 job offers for 467 grads

2 min read . 09:33 PM IST
Photo: AFP

India likely to start full operations at Iran's Chabahar port by May end

2 min read . 09:25 PM IST
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu reports over 500 fresh cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu reports over 500 fresh cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours

1 min read . 09:18 PM IST

The Congress leader has been supporting the farmers' protest against the three central farm laws, and has attacked the government over the legislations on several occasions.

"Those who wait patiently after sowing seeds, they are not afraid of months-long wait or bad weather. The three farm laws have to be repealed," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Participating in the debate on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha on February 11, he had alleged that these legislations would damage the country's food security system and also "break the spine of farmers" and that the country is being run by only four people with a 'Hum do, Hamare do' approach.

With their agitation entering its hundredth day on Friday, protesting union leaders asserted that their movement is far from over and they are "going strong".

For over three months, the three Delhi border points at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur have transformed into townships occupied by thousands of farmers from different parts of the country, mainly Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

Farmer leaders have already made it clear that they would not settle for anything less than the repeal of the new farm laws.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout