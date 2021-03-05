Subscribe
Home >News >India >Farmers' protest: Rahul Gandhi says farm laws have to be repealed

Farmers' protest: Rahul Gandhi says farm laws have to be repealed

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read . 09:50 PM IST PTI

Rahul Gandhi said that farmers, who wait patiently for the harvest after sowing seeds, are not afraid of months-long wait or bad weather

As the farmers' protest entered its hundredth day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday the three agri laws have to be repealed by the government.

Gandhi said that farmers, who wait patiently for the harvest after sowing seeds, are not afraid of months-long wait or bad weather.

The Congress leader has been supporting the farmers' protest against the three central farm laws, and has attacked the government over the legislations on several occasions.

"Those who wait patiently after sowing seeds, they are not afraid of months-long wait or bad weather. The three farm laws have to be repealed," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Participating in the debate on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha on February 11, he had alleged that these legislations would damage the country's food security system and also "break the spine of farmers" and that the country is being run by only four people with a 'Hum do, Hamare do' approach.

With their agitation entering its hundredth day on Friday, protesting union leaders asserted that their movement is far from over and they are "going strong".

For over three months, the three Delhi border points at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur have transformed into townships occupied by thousands of farmers from different parts of the country, mainly Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

Farmer leaders have already made it clear that they would not settle for anything less than the repeal of the new farm laws.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

