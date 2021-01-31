OPEN APP
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal meets farmer leader Rakesh Tikait (ANI)
Farmers' protest: SAD chief assures support to Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur border

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 07:25 PM IST ANI

  • Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Kisan leader had done the farming community proud by following in the footsteps of his father Mahender Singh Tikait
  • Badal also requested all political parties to leave aside petty differences and unite

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday reached the Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border and met Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait. Badal assured complete support to farm unions in the ongoing farmers' agitation at the Delhi border areas.

The SAD president, who met Tikait, said the Kisan leader had done the farming community proud by following in the footsteps of his father Mahender Singh Tikait who was a "towering farmer leader" of his time, according to an official release by SAD.

"I congratulate Rakesh Tikait ji for his fight against the farm laws. All farmers are grateful to him. Our party stands with him," said Badal.

Badal also requested all political parties to leave aside petty differences and unite for the greater cause of the peasantry.

SAD President asserted that it was now clear that the farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh besides those from different parts of the country had formed a united front. "We must strengthen this front further to ensure the Kisan Andolan is a resounding success".

Earlier today, Rakesh Tikait told ANI that there will not be any agreement under pressure and farm unions will hold discussions on the farm law only after their people will be released from jail.

"There won't be any agreement under pressure. We will hold discussions on the issue. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is ours also, we are thankful for his initiative, we will respect it. We want our people to be released," Tikait said.

PM Modi had on Saturday said that the government's proposal to farmers on suspending the three farm laws for 18 months still stands.

Talking about the Red Fort violence on Republic Day, Tikait said that the matter has to be investigated fairly.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

