Farmers' protest: Samyukta Kisan Morcha calls for agitation against BJP MPs on Feb 21
Farmers' protest: The farmers body Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called for protest against BJP and NDA MPs, seeking implementation of 2021 agreement
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday called the farmers across India to hold mass protests against the Members of Parliament (MPs) of the BJP and NDA. The farmers body demanded implementation of Centre's agreement with SKM signed on 9 December, 2021 which included demands like MSP at C2+50% with guaranteed procurement, comprehensive loan waiver, no privatization of electricity and action against the accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.