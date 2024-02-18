 Farmers' protest: Samyukta Kisan Morcha calls for agitation against BJP MPs on Feb 21 | Mint
Farmers' protest: Samyukta Kisan Morcha calls for agitation against BJP MPs on Feb 21

 Livemint

Farmers' protest: The farmers body Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called for protest against BJP and NDA MPs, seeking implementation of 2021 agreement

Farmers Protest: Farmers listen to a leader at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district, Sunday (PTI)Premium
Farmers Protest: Farmers listen to a leader at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district, Sunday (PTI)

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday called the farmers across India to hold mass protests against the Members of Parliament (MPs) of the BJP and NDA. The farmers body demanded implementation of Centre's agreement with SKM signed on 9 December, 2021 which included demands like MSP at C2+50% with guaranteed procurement, comprehensive loan waiver, no privatization of electricity and action against the accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. 

In Punjab, the SKM has decided to launch a day and night mass protests in front of the houses of MP’s, MLAs, Ministers and district presidents of BJP for a period of 3 days. The farmers body said that the agitation will begin at 10:00 AM on 20th February and end at 5:00 PM on 22nd February.

SKM also welcomed the recent Supreme Court verdict striking down the Electoral Bond scheme as “unconstitutional." “SKM strongly condemned the Modi Government for legalising corruption through electoral bonds and piling up thousands of crores of rupees as party funds. SKM welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court to strike down the same," a release by the farmers body said. 

This is a developing story will be updated with more inputs 

Published: 18 Feb 2024, 07:56 PM IST
