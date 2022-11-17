Farmers' protest: Samyukta Kisan Morcha declares 19 November as ‘Fateh Diwas’2 min read . 03:06 PM IST
- The 2020–2021 Indian farmers' protest was a protest against three farm acts that were passed by the Parliament of India in September 2020
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) that helmed the 2022-2021 Farmer's Protest Movement, has said that 19 November will be celebrated as 'Fateh Diwas'. The morcha leaders stated that this is the day the Indian Government directed the repeal of contentious farm laws in 2021.
The 2020–2021 Indian farmers' protest was a protest against three farm acts that were passed by the Parliament of India in September 2020. The acts, often called the Farm Bills, have been described as "anti-farmer laws" by many farmer unions, and politicians from the opposition who say it would leave farmers at the "mercy of corporates". The farmers have also demanded the creation of a minimum support price (MSP) bill, to ensure that corporates cannot control the prices.
In a televised address on 19 November 2021, Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, said his government would be repealing the three acts in the upcoming winter parliamentary session in December. In his statement he lamented his government's inability to convince farmers of the law's advantages, saying: "but despite several attempts to explain the benefits to the farmers, we have failed. On the occasion of Guru Purab, the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws."
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha also informed that they will hold nationwide marches to Raj Bhawans on 26 November, alleging breach of assurance by the Centre on farmers' pending demands, the organisation announced on Thursday.
SKM, a body of farmers' unions that spearheaded the agitation against the new farm laws later repealed by the Centre, has called a meeting on 8 December to decide the future course of the movement.
"Marches to offices of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of all political parties will be held from 1 to 11 December," SKM leader Darshan Pal said at a press conference here.
The SKM also expressed disappointment at the Union government and accused the Centre of completely reneging on the written promises made to the farmers when the protest was lifted on December 9.
The farmers' body claimed that neither the committee on Minimum Support Price had been formed nor the "false" cases registered against farmers during the agitation were withdrawn.
It also accused the government of not being ready to consider the biggest demand of the farmers -- a legal guarantee on MSP.
