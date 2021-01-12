The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday suspended three farms laws until further orders. The apex court said that it would form a committee to solve the ongoing deadlock between the protesting farmers and the central government. "We are forming a committee so that we have a clearer picture. We don't want to hear arguments that farmers will not go to the committee. We are looking to solve the problem," the Chief Justice of India said on Tuesday.

"We are concerned about validity of the laws and also about protecting life and property of citizens affected by protests. We are trying to solve the problem in accordance with the powers we have. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation and make a committee," CJI said, quoted ANI.

"This committee will be for us. All of you people who are expected to solve the issue will go before this committee. It will not pass an order or punish you, it will only submit a report to us," he further added, according to ANI.

The apex court sought cooperation of farmers' unions, mentioning "those who genuinely want resolution, will go to the committee" on farm laws. The court further added, "The committee is part of the judicial process in this case. We are planning to suspend the laws but not indefinitely."

"This is not politics. There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate," said SC to farmer unions, reported PTI.

Pulling up the Centre for its handling of the farmers' protest, the apex court on Monday said it is “extremely disappointed" with the way negotiations between them were going and will constitute a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse.

The apex court also issued notice on the Delhi Police's application filed seeking to stop the proposed tractor rally by protesting farmers on Republic Day.

Senior advocates Dushyant Dave, HS Phoolka, Colin Gonsalves, who represents 400 farmers' bodies, were not present during the Supreme Court's proceedings on Tuesday. "They were supposed to consult the farmers on formation of a committee and come back today," said senior advocate Harish Salve.

There is currently widespread farmer protest happening against the three reforms — the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Hundreds of agitating farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping on Delhi's borders since 26 November.

