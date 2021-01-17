Farmers protest: SC to hear govt's plea against proposed tractor rally on 18 Jan

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Centre's application seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor rally or any other kind of protest, which sought to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day on 26 January.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde will hear the application on 18 January along with pleas raising the issue of farmers protesting at the national capital borders.

The Central Government, in an application filed through Delhi Police, has said that any proposed rally or protest, which seeks to disrupt and disturb the Republic Day celebrations will cause an "embarrassment to the nation".

On 12 January, the apex court agreed to hear the application of the government and posted it for hearing on 18 January. The SC bench had issued a notice on the application and said that it be served upon the farmers' unions, which are protesting against the newly-enacted farm laws.

The government has said that the right to protest can never include "maligning the nation globally". It urged the SC to restrain anyone from conducting any protest march either in the form of tractor march, trolley march, vehicle march or any other mode by entering into the National Capital Region Territory of Delhi.

As per reports, farmer leaders have clarified that the tractor rally on 26 January will only take place at the Haryana-Delhi borders and the farmers are not planning to reach the Red Fort to disrupt the Republic Day parade as is being claimed by few.

The top court on 12 January had stayed the implementation of the contentious new farm laws till further orders and constituted a four-member committee to make recommendations to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

Days after the SC's order, Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President, Bhartiya Kisan Union and All India Kisan Coordination Committee, part of the apex-court formed Committee, recused from the expert panel.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu have been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning on 17 January in a case related to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

NIA has summoned around 40 people for examination as witnesses in a case related to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) under Section 160 CRPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).

With agency inputs

