Around 40 farmers' unions protesting at various points of Delhi border against the three contentious farm laws have decided to organise a tractor march on 7 January, a day before the eighth round of talks with the central government.

The march, initially scheduled for 6 January, was deferred due to the incessant rains around the national capital and weather predictions for the day.

Protesting against the laws since 26 November last year, the farmers are demanding a complete withdrawal of the reforms passed by the BJP-led government at the Centre. They have also called for providing legal status to MSP.

The seven rounds of talks held in the last 42 days have proved unsuccessful in resolving the deadlock between the farmers and the government. Both the groups have said that they expect a conclusive solution to come out of the next meeting that will be held on 8 January at 2 pm.

Here are the key updates of the protest:

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday that he expects the protesters to arrive at a solution. "We are committed to the welfare of farmers. We meet those who are supporting the laws and those opposing it. I am sure that farmers unions who are agitating will think about the welfare of farmers and actively arrive at a solution," said Tomar.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned to January 11 the hearing of a petition seeking the quashing of the Centre's farm laws, noting that the court understands the situation of farmers.

The Supreme Court had earlier issued notice and sought the Centre's response on a batch of pleas against the three contentious farm laws -- Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

The Punjab government counsel to the Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday asked Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd to furnish information about parties, with alleged vested interests, spreading “malicious rumours" against the company. Besides, the court issued notices to the Punjab government and the Centre to take action against those who damaged the telecom major’s tower infrastructure during the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws.

Protesting farmers said on Tuesday that will take out the tractor march from all protest sites to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) on 7 January. "On 18 January, Mahila Kisan Diwas will be held. On 23 January, on the occasion of birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Azad Hind Kisan Diwas will be celebrated. And on 25 and 26 January, tractor parades will take place," said Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal.

