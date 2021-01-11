OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farmers' protest: Supreme Court says it will pass order on farm laws tomorrow
Farmers sit at the site during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Delhi-Gazipur border, in Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers sit at the site during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Delhi-Gazipur border, in Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Farmers' protest: Supreme Court says it will pass order on farm laws tomorrow

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 06:42 PM IST

  • The top court has suggested that after the implementation of the farm laws was stayed, the protest could continue

The Supreme Court has said that it will pass orders on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of farm laws on Tuesday.

The top court earlier today indicated that it may stay the implementation of the contentious three new farm laws to let an expert committee study the grievances against it.

"Tell us whether you will put the laws on hold or else we will do it. What's the prestige issue here," the SC said, adding that it was disappointed by the Centre's handling of the crisis.

Demanding to know the conditions of the farmers who have been protesting against the farm laws for more than a month and amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said, "We don't know what negotiations are going on? We want to set up the expert committee."

The apex court's comment came while hearing petitions challenging the farm laws and the farmer agitation at the Delhi borders.

