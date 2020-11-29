Farmers' protest: Security forces posted at Singhu border

Security personnel stay put at Delhi-Haryana border in the Singhu area on Sunday morning as farmers' protest continues.

Farmers at the border decided on Saturday that they'll continue their protest from Singhu and they won't move any further. They also decided to meet at 11 am daily to discuss strategy.

The farmers of Kisan Union Amristar said that if the government really wished to hear their problems, they can visit the farmers at the Singhu border.

"If the government really wants to hold talks, they should come to the Singhu border. This government does not want to talk to the farmers at all; they just want to show off in front of the country and show everyone that the farmers don't want a dialogue. We want the farm laws to be scrapped, that is all," Jaskaran Singh of Kisan Union Amristar told ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital to stage their protests and said the Centre is ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.

He also said the government has made arrangements for water, toilets and medical care at the ground in north Delhi

The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, embarked on Dilli Chalo march on November to protest against the three new farm laws.





