Farmers' Protest: A 55-year-old farmer, Resham Singh, died by suicide after consuming poison at the Shambhu border amid ongoing protests against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Times of India reported. This incident follows a similar suicide by Ranjodh Singh on December 18, driven by deteriorating health conditions of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.
In a second such incident at the agitation site within three weeks, Resham Singh was taken to the Rajindra hospital in Patiala where he died, the report added.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.