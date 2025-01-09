Hello User
Farmers' Protest sees second death in 3 weeks: Protester dies after consuming poison at Shambhu border
Farmers' Protest sees second death in 3 weeks: Protester dies after consuming poison at Shambhu border

  • Resham Singh was taken to the Rajindra hospital in Patiala where he died, the report added.

Farmers' Protest: A 55-year-old farmer, Resham Singh, died by suicide after consuming poison at the Shambhu border amid ongoing protests against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Times of India reported. This incident follows a similar suicide by Ranjodh Singh on December 18, driven by deteriorating health conditions of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

In a second such incident at the agitation site within three weeks, Resham Singh was taken to the Rajindra hospital in Patiala where he died, the report added.

