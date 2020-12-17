Farmers' protest: Singhu and other key borders closed, says Delhi traffic police

As the farmers' protest against the three new farm laws enters its day 22, the Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are scheduled to remain closed, Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) said on Thursday.

As the farmers' protest against the three new farm laws enters its day 22, the Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are scheduled to remain closed, Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) said on Thursday.

Delhi Traffic Police advised people travelling in Delhi to opt for alternative road routes. "Please take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, NH-44," DTP said in a tweet.

Delhi Traffic Police advised people travelling in Delhi to opt for alternative road routes. "Please take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, NH-44," DTP said in a tweet. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Gazipur border also remains closed for traffic coming from Gaziabad to Delhi. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders, they added.

The Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH-44 should be avoided, the police said.

Those travelling to Haryana can take Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders, the police said.

Once carriageway at Chilla border from Delhi to Noida is open for traffic however another carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

However, the central government has held several rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances.

With inputs from agencies.