Authorities in Delhi on Saturday initiated the process to partially reopen the Singhu and the Tikri borders with Haryana, almost two weeks after these were sealed in view of the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" march, officials said.

A Delhi Police officer said one lane of the service lane at the Singhu border and one lane at the Tikri border are being opened to allow vehicular movement.

