Farmers' protest: Singhu, Tikri borders to be partially reopened as 'Delhi chalo' stir continues | VIDEO
Delhi authorities start reopening Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana after two weeks of closure due to farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march.
Authorities in Delhi on Saturday initiated the process to partially reopen the Singhu and the Tikri borders with Haryana, almost two weeks after these were sealed in view of the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" march, officials said.
