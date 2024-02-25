Hello User
Farmers' protest: Singhu, Tikri borders to be partially reopened as 'Delhi chalo' stir continues | VIDEO

Farmers' protest: Singhu, Tikri borders to be partially reopened as 'Delhi chalo' stir continues | VIDEO

Livemint

Delhi authorities start reopening Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana after two weeks of closure due to farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Patiala: Farmers pay tribute to a farmer who was allegedly killed in Police action at Khanauri border amid their ongoing protest, during a candlelight vigil at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_24_2024_000311A)

Authorities in Delhi on Saturday initiated the process to partially reopen the Singhu and the Tikri borders with Haryana, almost two weeks after these were sealed in view of the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" march, officials said.

A Delhi Police officer said one lane of the service lane at the Singhu border and one lane at the Tikri border are being opened to allow vehicular movement.

