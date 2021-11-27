Protesting farmers , on Saturday, postponed the sansad chalo or march to parliament that was scheduled to take place on 29 November, which was also the first day of winter session of parliament.

The decision comes after a meeting by the farm leaders in Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the farmers' front responsible to decide the future course of action of the protest that has been going on for a year now.

Addressing a press conference, Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh said, "After a meeting, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to postpone the proposed tractor rally to Parliament on 29 November."

The tractor rally was scheduled to pressurize the Modi government into deciding a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had urged farmers to end their agitation and go home.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since 26 November, 2020.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws.

The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

However, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers will go home after the government accepts their demand for a law on MSP.

