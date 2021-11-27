This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The rally was scheduled to pressurize the Modi government into deciding a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things.
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage during the winter session of the parliament
Protesting farmers , on Saturday, postponed the sansad chalo or march to parliament that was scheduled to take place on 29 November, which was also the first day of winter session of parliament.
The decision comes after a meeting by the farm leaders in Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the farmers' front responsible to decide the future course of action of the protest that has been going on for a year now.
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government.
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
However, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers will go home after the government accepts their demand for a law on MSP.
