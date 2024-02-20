Farmers' protest: SKM slams 'corporate logic' behind MSP, tells what 'legally guaranteed procurement' means
Farmers' protest: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) rejected as “baseless” the claim that the Union government has to find ₹11 lakh crore for providing MSP to farmers for all 23 crops.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) supported the decision of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha-Non Political (SKM-NP) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) to reject the Centre's proposal of a five-year contract farming for five crops. The farmers' union hit out at "experts" for "misinterpreting that legal guarantee for MSP for procurement of all crops at minimum support price could spell 'fiscal disaster'". It dismissed this argument as "the logic of corporate forces".