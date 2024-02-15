Farmers' protest: Suspension on internet, bulk SMS, dongle services extended in THESE Haryana districts
The voice calls in the jurisdiction of districts will reman operational.
Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, the Haryana government on 15 February extended the suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls in the jurisdiction of districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa till 17 February, reported news agency PTI.