Farm laws stir: Thousands of farmers march from Nashik to Mumbai to join protest

Thousands of Nashik farmers affiliated to All India Kisan Sabha and various other farmer organisations who are protesting against the Centre's farm laws have started their march towards Mumbai on Sunday.

Dramatic photos and videos show a sea of farmers -- many of whom were waving flags and carrying banners -- snaking their way through the roads of the Kasara Ghat region of Maharashtra to cover the 180 kilometres to state capital Mumbai.

Thousands of Kisans marching from Nashik to Mumbai under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha crossing Kasara Ghat. Lakhs from across Maharashtra will take part in the Kisan-Mazdoor Parade on 26th January, 2021. #StandWithFarmers#KisanMazdoorParade pic.twitter.com/l2yyOEy6VG — AIKS (@KisanSabha) January 24, 2021

Farmers will gather in Mumbai and then march towards the national capital so as to support the ongoing two-month farmers' struggle in Delhi on Republic Day, reported news agency ANI.

As many as 15,000 farmers had already started their statewide vehicle march from Nashik to Mumbai on Saturday. The march, which began from the Golf Club Maidan with hundreds of tempos and other vehicles, was halted in the night at Ghatandevi near Igatpuri, the report added.

It has been resumed and the farmers started their march towards Kasara Ghat so as to reach Mumbai.

"The three black laws brought by BJP government are anti-farmers. Our voices should reach from Maharashtra to Mumbai. We will march to Mumbai and then reach Delhi on January 26. Farmers from at least 23 districts like Thane, Nashik, Palghar, and Ahmednagar have joined our march," a participant at the march in Nashik told ANI.

The farmers will reportedly participate in a rally at Azad Maidan, at which NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is expected to attend.

Farmers from all across the country are marching towards Delhi in order to take part in 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on the occasion of Republic Day. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has asked the farmers to take part in the agitation from 23 to 26 January, including rallies to the Governors of states.

Around 25,000 tractors from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will participate in the 'kisan parade' in the national capital on January 26, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Saturday.

"Around 25,000 tractors would arrive here and a tractor rally would be brought out on Republic Day. Apart from the districts of western Uttar Pradesh, farmers would take out rallies in every district," Tikait said in a statement.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of Delhi since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

