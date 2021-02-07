Farmers protest: Tikri, Singhu, Ghazipur borders remain closed; traffic diverted

Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders remain closed for traffic on Sunday as farmers continue to protest against the central agricultural laws .

In a series of tweets, Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) informed about the diverted routes following the closure of these borders.

"Tikri Border is closed for traffic both carriageway, Jharoda Kalan border, Auchandi border and Harewali close for both carriageway for traffic," it said.

As Singhu, piau Maniyari, Saboli, Mungeshpur borders are closed, police have asked commuters to follow the alternate route. Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are open for traffic movement.

"Gazipur border is closed both carriageway traffic going Ghaziabad through Murga mandi and Gazipur R/A, road no. 56, Vikas marg, Anand Vihar IP Extention, NH 24. Please commute from other borders," the DTP said.

The police authorities advised people to adhere to COVID-19 protocols while travelling on roads such as wearing masks and frequently sanitise hands at proper time intervals.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

