The farmers' agitation will not stop now as the demands for MSP guarantee law and seed bill have not been accepted yet, said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday.

“The agitation will not stop because many of our issues like the MSP guarantee law, seed bill and milk policy are yet to be resolved. The government should hold talks with us. Otherwise, we will not go home," Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the agitating farmer unions, has put forth six demands before the government.

Besides the legal guarantee for minimum support price, the farmers are demanding the removal of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

They have also asked for withdrawal of cases against farmers, building a memorial for the protesters who lost their lives during the agitation and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill.

Despite the prime minister's surprise announcement, farmer leaders have maintained the protesters won't budge until the three contentious laws are formally repealed in Parliament.

While thanking Modi for his decision, the SKM, in a letter to the PM on Sunday, said: "After 11 rounds of talks, you chose the path of unilateral declaration rather than a bilateral solution."

"MSP based on the comprehensive cost of production should be made a legal entitlement of all farmers for all agricultural produce so that every farmer of the country can be guaranteed the MSP announced by the government for their entire crop. Withdraw the draft 'Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021'," the letter read.

"During this movement, about 700 farmers have died. There should be compensation and rehabilitation support for their families. Land should be allotted at the Singhu Border to build a memorial for the deceased farmers," it stated.

The SKM warned that the agitation will continue till the government resumes talks with it.

Hundreds of protesting farmers have been camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders since November 2020.

