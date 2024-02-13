Farmers protest LIVE updates: The protesting farmers clashed with the police and broke barricades at the Shambhu border connecting Punjab and Haryana in an attempt to cross over to Delhi to pressure the Centre to accept their MSP demand. Police have lobbed tear gas shells and fired water cannons to stop the farmers from entering Delhi. The movement of farmers is blocked using heavy barricades, iron nails, and barbed wires. A huge number of police personnel are deployed at various checkpoints to stop the farmers. Section 144 has imposed in the national capital in view of the farmers' protest. Stay tuned for farmers' protest LIVE updates.
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Fuel cut for Punjab
The government sources said on Tuesday that due to the ongoing farmers protest, 50% less diesel and 20% less gas will be dispatched to the Punjab. Majority of the farmers, who are protesting against the centre belong to Punjab.
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: ‘Govt committed to farmers welfare,’ says Agriculture Minister
Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday said that the farmers must stay careful of the elements who can pollute the atmosphere and the government is committed to work towards the welfare of the farming community.
"The government is getting information that many people could try to pollute the atmosphere, I urge the farmers to stay careful of such elements. The government of India is committed towards the welfare of farmers. An agreement has been reached on some matters...We are open to many issues, and we can work on ways to find solutions..." Union minister Arjun Munda said.
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Bar Association writes to CJI to take action
"This is the right time when the Hon'ble Supreme Court should act suo motu and ensure that these farmers don't create any nuisance and cause huge inconvenience to the general public," Supreme Court Bar Association said in a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: ‘Protesting peacefully, but police using tear gas against us,’ says farmer leader
"...Around 10,000 people are here at the Shambhu border. The farmers are maintaining a peaceful situation here and tear gas is being used against us through drones. (Protest) will continue until the government agrees to our demands," Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said.
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Massive traffic snarls
Farmers, initiating the "Delhi Chalo" protest from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab on Tuesday, face strict security measures on the national capital's borders. Delhi police, enforcing Section 144, has prohibited the entry of tractor-trolleys and large gatherings to ensure law and order. Visuals from the Gazipur, Shambhu, and Tikri borders show barricades and barbed wires impeding road access.
Thousands of farmers from across India started the Delhi Chalo protest on Tuesday and met with comprehensive police preparations in Haryana and Delhi to prevent their entry into the national capital.
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Rakesh Tikait backs protesting farmers, says ‘not far from Delhi’
“MSP guarantee law and Swaminathan Committee report, Electricity amendment bill and debt waiver are the issues of the farmers across the country. There are several farmer unions and they have different issues. If the government creates a problem for these farmers who are marching towards Delhi, we are not far from them. We are in support of them," farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said.
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Union minister Arjun Munda says ready to discuss demand related to MSP guarantee'
Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda assured the farmers on Tuesday that the government is ready to discuss the main demand of farmers which is legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: ‘Majority of farmers demand are fulfilled by the government’ says Union Minister
"The demands that they have requested, the majority of them have been fulfilled by the government. Regarding the remaining demands, concerned ministers like Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai have been talking to them since last week. I request them (farmers) since they have given the demands now & it is a known fact that the government is pro-farmer...This is what I appeal to them," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said.
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Police sets up temporary police post Ghazipur flyover
A provisional police outpost has been established beneath the Ghazipur flyover to accommodate police personnel and gazetted officers. Furthermore, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been positioned to monitor the blockades at the border.
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: How Farmers' Protest could affect PM Modi's BJP?
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking a third straight win in the seat of governance, equating Jawaharlal Nehru's feat, the farmers' protest stands as a worry, so close to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
Even though the three Assembly win for the saffron party in December 2023 may have buoyed their confidence, as chance for worry retains with the farmers' protest. Read full report
‘Why do farmers want to go to Delhi?’ asks Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: "They wanted to talk to the central government, but the central government (officials) has come here to talk. Talks have been held twice and they are not denying having further talks with them. Still, they are adamant about going to Delhi...Why do they want to go to Delhi? It seems that they have some other motive...We will not let peace be disturbed. They should withdraw their call..." Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said.
Farmers from Trichy extend support to Punjab farmers' march
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: A contingent of agricultural workers hailing from Trichy in Tamil Nadu expressed their solidarity with the 'Delhi Chalo' movement led by farmers from Punjab. In a display of support for those protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border, the farmers from Trichy were observed holding human skeleton props and staging a symbolic protest by lying down on the roadway.
Additionally, a number of farmers were witnessed ascending a mobile phone tower in Trichy as a gesture of their backing for the cause.
‘Farmers can travel on buses, trains or foot,’ says Ambala range IG
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: “We welcome the farmers coming from Punjab but if they travel on tractors it will create problems for the people. They can travel on buses, trains or foot. If they come on tractors, we will not allow them. Section 144 has also been imposed," Sibash Kabiraj, IG, Ambala Range said.
Congress promises MSP for various crops if INDIA bloc wins Lok Sabha elections
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: "Farmer brothers, today is a historic day! Congress has decided to give legal guarantee of MSP to every farmer on crops as per Swaminathan Commission. This step will change the lives of 15 crore farmer families by ensuring their prosperity. This is the first guarantee of Congress on the path of justice," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers throw police barricade down from flyover
Farmers protest LIVE updates: As police use tear gas and water cannons, the protesting farmers reacted with force and threw the police barricades down from the flyover at Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border. The farmers are accusing police of using force against their peaceful protest.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers break police barricades
Farmers protest LIVE updates: The protesting farmers clashed with the police at Shambhu border and used tractors to break the heavy barricades. The police used tear gas shells to disperse the farmers, but is struggling to control the huge number of protestors.
