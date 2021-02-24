Farmers' protest: Tomar says govt is ready to talks if unions' respond to offer

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said that the government is ready to resume talks with the farmers protesting against the three farm laws if they respond to its offer.

The government had offered to put the three contentious farm laws on hold for 1-1.5 years and in the meanwhile work out their differences through a joint committee.

Till now, the government and protesting farmers have held 11 rounds of talks, the last being on January 22.

During the 10th round of talks held on January 20, the Centre had offered to suspend the laws for 1-1.5 years and form a joint committee to find solutions. In return, they urged the protesting farmers to go back to their respective homes.

In the 11th round of talks held on January 22, the farmer unions rejected the Centre's proposal.

The path of negotiations stopped after the tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26 turned out to be a violent show.

During an event on Wednesday, Tomar said the government is committed to the interest of farmers and agriculture, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is making efforts to double farmers' income and strengthen the Indian agriculture sector.

The minister was replying to a query on Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait threatening to march to the Parliament on 40 lakh tractors if laws are not repealed.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, is protesting at Delhi borders for around three months, seeking repeal of three new laws and a legal guarantee of the MSP.

Farmer groups have alleged that these laws will end the mandi and MSP procurement systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced.

On January 11, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse. Bhartiya Kisan Union President Bhupinder Singh Mann had recused himself from the committee appointed by the apex court.





