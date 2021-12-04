Farmers' protest: Tomar urges protesters to end stir and return home

Farmers' protest: Tomar urges protesters to end stir and return home1 min read . 09:23 PM IST
- The Union Agriculture Minister cited the fact that Pm Modi had already repealed the farm laws- the main demand of agriculturists
GWALIOR : Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday asked the protesters to end the stir and return to their homes.
Talking to reporters here, Tomar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already withdrawn the three farm laws- the main demand of agriculturists who have been staging protests at Delhi borders for over a year- and announced to constitute a committee for discussion on the issues like MSP, crop diversification and zero-budget agriculture.
Stalemate continues between the government and farmers as the protesting farmers have raised demands including a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
“I think no issue is left now and farmer brothers should end their agitation and get engaged in their routine work," Tomar, the MP from Morena constituency in Madhya Pradesh, told reporters.
The Parliament on the first day of the winter session passed a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws.
Earlier in the day, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) formed a five-member panel for dialogue with the government on their pending demands including MSP, compensation to kin of farmers who died during the movement against the agriculture laws and withdrawal of cases against the protesters.
