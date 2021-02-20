OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farmers protest 'toolkit' case: Greta Thunberg tweets support for Disha Ravi
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, Bengaluru, February 15, 2021. (HT_PRINT)
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, Bengaluru, February 15, 2021. (HT_PRINT)

Farmers protest 'toolkit' case: Greta Thunberg tweets support for Disha Ravi

2 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 06:55 AM IST AFP

  • Thunberg tweeted ‘Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights’

Greta Thunberg on Friday tweeted her support for an Indian activist jailed over a guide for anti-government farmers protests, which the Swedish climate campaigner had earlier shared to social media.

In a post on Twitter, Thunberg wrote "freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Delhi Police also busted the biggest-ever narcotics haul, a new drug route from Kandahar to Iran and then the Chabahar Port to Mumbai was exposed and over 330 kg of pure heroin was recovered from a sealed container kept at Nhava Sheva Port, the officials said.

32 terrorists arrested in Delhi in 2020: Police

1 min read . 06:40 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi to chair 6th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog today

1 min read . 06:38 AM IST
An undated photo released by the Indian Army shows PLA soldiers during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)

India, China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks today

1 min read . 06:33 AM IST
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott at Queen's Park in Toronto.

No reprieve for Toronto as tight lockdown extended to march

2 min read . 05:51 AM IST

"These must be a fundamental part of any democracy. #StandWithDishaRavi," the 18-year-old activist tweeted, referring to Indian climate campaigner Disha Ravi.

Ravi, 22, was arrested on Saturday. Police alleged she helped edit a so-called toolkit, which offers basic advice including joining on-the-ground protests and showing support on social media.

"The main aim of the toolkit was to create misinformation and disaffection against the lawfully enacted government", Delhi Police's Joint Commissioner of Police for Cyber Crime, Prem Nath, told reporters on Monday.

Officers decided to investigate the toolkit after Thunberg linked to it in a tweet in early February showing support for farmers protesting against new agriculture laws deregulating the sector.

Delhi Police added Monday they had also issued arrest warrants for two others for allegedly working with Ravi to draft the online document.

Ravi's arrest has been criticised by opposition politicians and activists within India, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal -- whose Common Man Party supports the demonstrations -- calling it "an unprecedented attack on Democracy."

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Farmers have been camping on the outskirts of the capital since late November, and calling for the repeal of new agriculture laws, in one of the biggest challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since it came to power to 2014.

Modi has said the changes are necessary to modernise India's agriculture sector, but protesters fear they would be placed at the mercy of big corporations.

The tussle between the government and the farmers took an international turn in early February when Rihanna and Thunberg tweeted about the rallies to their millions of social media followers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout