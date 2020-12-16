Farmers' protest: Traffic movement disrupted at Noida-Delhi Chilla border

Hardening their stance on the three new farm laws, protesting farmers have blocked the Noida Link Road towards Delhi at the Chilla border. Meanwhile, security arrangements were tightened at the Chilla border today as farmer union leaders have threatened to completely block the key border point. Elaborate security measures are already in place at the Chilla border. Multi-layered barricades, jersey barriers and additional security personnel have been deployed to ensure law and order.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will address a 'kisan sammelan' in Gwalior today. The rally is part of the BJP's reach out to farmers amid continuing protest on Delhi border against the three new farm laws enacted by the BJP-led government at the Centre in September.

Farmer leaders had on Tuesday said they would "make" the government repeal the new legislations, and asserted that their fight has reached a stage where they are "determined" to win no matter what.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points for 21 days, causing closure of several routes.

According to the police, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders, while traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road.

The Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH-44 should be avoided, they said.

Meanwhile, Gazipur border also remains closed for traffic coming from Gaziabad to Delhi due to the protests. Commuters have been advised to take other routes via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders.