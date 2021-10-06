The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday said the traffic movement is slow from point of Uttar Pradesh Gate, Ghazipur border at Delhi-UP border due to farmers protest.

The Delhi Traffic Police said that commuters can take these routes for Ghaziabad:

As per the Delhi Traffic Police, commuters are advised to take Akshardham Setu towards Noida and Vikas Marg for Ghaziabad.

Road no 57 A to Hasanpur for Shahdara, Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad.

From roundabout Ghazipur towards Anand Vihar, Bhopura Border Chowk Ghaziabad via road number 56

From round about Murga Mandi towards Dr Hadgavayar Marg then Nala Road up to UP Gate Ghaziabad for Vaishali Vasundhara Ghaziabad via paepr market Ghaziabad.

Separately, the Uttar Pradesh government has denied permission to a 5-member delegation of the Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri district because of Section 144 of the CrPC.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri ahead of a visit by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Farmers and BJP workers were among those killed.

Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers in the clash near Banbirpur.

Soon after the violent incident at Lakhimpur Kheri, political leaders made a beeline to visit the site and expressed their desire to meet the families of the victims.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Varda and 11 others for "disturbing the peace" in the state.

