Farmers' protest: Transporters threaten to stop operations from 8 December

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on Wednesday threatened to stop movement of essential goods across northern India from 8 December and thereafter, to other parts of the country if the government does not allay the farmers ’ concerns regarding the recently passed farm laws.

India's largest truckers and transport association President Kultaran Singh Atwal said they will convene a core committee meeting and decide on shutting operations from 8 December, starting with northern India, which includes Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (UP) Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir. “If the government doesn’t look into the farmer’s demand, then after 8 December, then we will do a chakka jam, stop vehicles," Atwal said.

AIMTC is the apex body of transporters, representing the interest of more than 95 lakh truckers, around 50 lakh buses, tourist taxi, auto and maxi cab operators across the country.

“The road transport fraternity of India extends its unstinted support to farmer agitation who are our “Ann Daata" – the food providers. They are fighting for their legitimate rights…The entire North India is affected and thousands of trucks carrying food, vegetables and other perishable and non perishable items coming from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K are impacted and we still support them as 65% of the trucks are engaged in carrying farm produce," an official statement said.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and western UP have continued to protest against the farm laws over the last two months, despite repeated assurances by the Centre and appeals to come to the table for talks.

Over the last one week, farmers have gathered at the entry points of the national capital, demanding the revoking of the legislations, amid fears of the new benefitting the corporate. While agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, food and public distribution minister Piyush Goyal met farmer representative on Tuesday, but the meeting remained inconclusive. The government has called for another round of discussions on December 3.

The truckers’ body further warned of acute shortage of essential items of the next few days, if conflict is not resolved.

“At present it is the season of apples, which are getting wasted. Apart from that potato, onions and other fruits and vegetables as well as other essential commodities like medicines, milk etc too stuck up as their movement is disrupted, which is leading to their shortage in Delhi and in other northern states. The situation will get acute in days to come unless the government takes prudent and pragmatic steps to resolve farmers concern, who are fighting their lone battle," it said.

