Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday that farmers' agitation may continue till October as the protesters are not going to return home until the three contentious farm laws are withdrawn.

"Our slogan is - 'kanoon wapsi nahi, to ghar wapsi nahi' (Will not go back home until the laws are taken back). This agitation will not conclude before October, it will not end anytime soon," said Tikait.

Speaking about the violence that broke out during their tractor rally on Republic Day, the farmer leader said the youth who hoisted the flag at Red Fort was given way by the authorities themselves. "All this was done to malign the image of Punjabi community and paint the image of farmers as anti-national," he added.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella organisation of over 40 Indian farmers unions leading the agitation, said earlier on Tuesday that there can be no "formal" talks with the government until "harassment" by police and administration stops and detained farmers are released.

The organisation alleged that increased barricading, including digging trenches, fixing nails on roads, setting up barbed-wire fences, closing internal roads, stopping internet services and "orchestrating protests through BJP-RSS workers" are part of "attacks" being organised by the government, its police and administration against the farmers.

Thousands of farmers been protesting on various points of Delhi border since 26 November last year against the three farm laws passed by the BJP-led central government in September 2020.

Here are the key updates from the protest sites today:

Sanjay Raut meets Tikait at Ghazipur

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reached the farmers' protest site at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border where he met Tikait.

“The way vandalism unfolded here after 26 January and an attempt made to suppress the movement and Tikait, we felt it is our responsibility to stand by the farmers' and extend support of the whole of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray saahab," Raut told reporters.

A major Hindutva ally of the BJP-led NDA till 2019, Shiv Sena was one of the 19 opposition parties which boycotted the President's address ahead of the Budget Session on 29 January and extended support to the farmers' agitation.

'Protest is apolitical'

After Raut's visit, Tikait said that the farmers' protest is apolitical and no politician has been given the mic or space on the stage.

"There is no problem if opposition is coming to support us but it should not be politicised. We cannot do anything if leaders come. The traffic movement has not been blocked by farmers, it is because of the police barricading," he said.

Tikait on 31 January had said the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had not allowed political parties in the movement against new central farm laws but took political support “only after the democracy was mocked" at protest sites.

Haryana govt extends suspension of mobile internet

Haryana Government on Monday extended the suspension of mobile internet services, SMS services and all dongle services in seven districts till 5 pm today to prevent any disturbance to peace and public order amid a protest by farmers against three farm laws.

The voice calls, however, are exempted from the suspension.

According to an official statement, the government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in the districts of Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar till 5 pm on February 2

View Full Image Security personnel stand guard next to police barricades along a blocked highway (AFP)

Cement nails, barricades at Ghazipur, Tikri

Security remained tightened at the Ghazipur and Tikri borders of the national capital in view of the protests. The Delhi Police has cemented nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had visited the Ghazipur border on Monday to inspect the security arrangements.

RS proceedings adjourned twice

Congress and other opposition parties on Tuesday forced adjournments of Rajya Sabha proceedings twice in the pre-noon session as they insisted on taking up a discussion on the issue of farmers' protest over the three new farm bills.

The House was first adjourned for about 40 minutes till 10.30. As soon as the House met again, similar scenes were witnessed leading to another adjournment till 11.30 am.

Congress, Left, TMC, DMK and RJD members first walked out from Rajya Sabha after their demand for suspension of business of the day for taking up the discussion was rejected by the Chair.

Countrywide agitation on 6 February

The protesting farmers are planning to block all national and state highways between 12 pm and 3 pm on 6 February as they conduct a countrywide agitation, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said on Monday.

"There will be a country-wide agitation on 6 February; we will block roads between 12 pm and 3 pm," Singh said.

The farmers said that agitation is a response to internet shutdowns in areas around the protest sites and farmers being ignored in the Union Budget that was announced on Monday.

Representatives of the protesting farmers' unions expressed their anger and said that the budget fails to address their concerns, with no mention of raising incomes or generating jobs.





