As the farmers' protest at various points of Delhi borders enters its day 82 on Wednesday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party asked its leaders to reach out to the masses, especially farmers on the three contentious farm laws.

According to reports, BJP is expected to restart its campaign to reach out to farmers and list out the schemes and benefits extended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over a period of six years.

The protests have further taken a fresh turn after the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi and Nikita Jacob.

Ravi’s arrest has led to widespread condemnation of the government with farmers’ unions representatives and opposition parties demanding that the 21-year-old should be released from police custody immediately.

Here are the key updates of the protest

BJP meeting: A meeting regarding the ruling party's campaign on farm laws was held on Tuesday and presided over by BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home minister Amit Shah and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar was attended by leaders from all ranks from states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The meeting went on for almost two and a half hours. MPs, MLAs and district level presidents were also present.

Reports said that the leaders have been asked to become proactive in their constituencies and areas and interact with people especially farmers at the level of the panchayat to brief them about the benefits of farm laws.

They have also been asked to expose the forces giving "impetus to farmers' agitation and therefore creating hindrance in reaching any solution".

Chhotu Ram's birth anniversary celebrated: The protesting farmers on Tuesday paid floral tribute to farmer leader Chhotu Ram on his birth anniversary and gave roses to commuters at Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border.

"By giving roses, we want to send a message to the government that we love this country as much as anyone else does," a farmer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Posters of Chhotu Ram were also seen on the tableaux during the farmers' tractor rally on 26 January.

Thinning crowds at borders: As the farmers' stir against three new agriculture laws of the Centre inches towards the three-month mark, crowds at the major protest sites -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders -- visibly appear to be thinning, but the leaders maintain that their movement is now stronger than ever.

Even as the "langars" and tents at Delhi's borders appear vacant, the farmer leaders insist that the crowd is merely shifting from one spot to another to mobilise more people to join the movement.

"The crowd is not thinning at all. We are simply trying to decentralise the movement and mobilise people in villages and districts, and not just in Punjab and Haryana.

"If creating a wave in Punjab took a few months, creating a similar impact in the entire country will take a little more time, but our movement is not losing steam. In fact, from our perspective, it is only strengthening by the day," Avtar Singh Mehma of the Krantikari Kisan Union (Punjab) said on Tuesday.

Centre yet to explain merits of farm laws: The Centre has so far not been able to explain what good the new agriculture laws would do to the farmers, Rashtriya Lok Dal vice president Jayant Chaudhary said on Tuesday.

Addressing a mahapanchayat in Mathura's Mant area, Chaudhary took on the government over a host of other issues being faced by farmers including inflation and rising fuel prices.

"Some people keep asking what is wrong with the laws, but I ask them what is good about the laws. The government has not been able to explain to farmers what good the new laws would do to them," the RLD leader said.

Delhi police on 'toolkit': Delhi Police has said in its First Information Report (FIR) related to 'Toolkit' case that the document was created with the aid of a banned organisation, Sikhs for Justice, to "disrupt the Republic Day ceremony and precipitate unlawful acts in the name of ongoing farmer protest".

It said that during social media monitoring, it had been found that SFJ was conspiring to disturb atmosphere on Republic Day in the guise of farmers' protest.

Voices against Disha Ravi's arrest: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday sent a notice to the deputy police commissioner of the cybercrime cell over climate activist Disha Ravi's arrest.

The commission has asked Delhi police to provide them with a copy of the first information of report (FIR), reasons for allegedly not producing Ravi before a local court for transit remand and detailed action taken report.

Several political leaders have slammed Delhi Police for the arrest of Ravi from Bengaluru and termed her arrest as "unwarranted harassment, unfortunate and shocking".

Students in Delhi and Bengaluru on Tuesday held protests against the arrest of 21-year-old Ravi and demanded her immediate release.

