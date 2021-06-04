The government is conspiring to shift the farmers' agitation from Delhi borders to Haryana's Jind, alleged Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday.

He added that the farmers will now allow this "ploy" to succeed and continue their protests at the original site.

“The Central government wants the agitation should shift from Delhi borders to Haryana's Jind. But we will not allow their ploy to succeed," Tikait told reporters after addressing a farmers' gathering.

“They want that the agitation centre point is shifted from Delhi borders to Haryana. But we will not leave Delhi borders at any cost," he added.

The farmers' leader further stated that the protests against three agri laws at various sites in Haryana, including toll plazas, will however continue.

Earlier, addressing the gathering of farmers, he said the agitation will not end till their demands are met.

With several police cases registered against farmers during the course of their ongoing agitation, Tikait said: “During any agitation, such as this, one should be prepared to go to jail and not be afraid of that."

He said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the ongoing farmers' agitation, will continue to protest peacefully against the farm laws.

Resumption of dialogue

Farmer unions were ready to hold meetings with the Centre whenever it decides to resume talks, Tikait said, reiterating that the discussion would have to center around repealing the new farm laws.

“When the government wants to talk, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will talk," he said.

The SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 protesting farmer unions, had last month written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking resumption of talks over their demands to repeal the three laws and a legal guarantee for MSP.

"As the head of the government of the largest democracy in the world, the onus of resuming a serious and sincere dialogue with the farmers lies with you," the farmers wrote.

So far, there have been 11 rounds of talks between the protesting unions and the government, but the deadlock has continued as both sides have stuck to their stand.

A government panel had met farmers’ leaders on 22 January. There have been no talks between the two sides since 26 January when violence broke out during a tractor rally by the farmers.

A large number of farmers had reached Delhi’s borders on 26 November last year after facing water cannons and police barriers as part of their "Delhi Chalo" march against the Centre’s farm laws.

In the following months, farmers in large numbers from across the country joined the protest at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders around the national capital.

Farmers are demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law be made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

The government, however, has maintained that the three central laws are pro-farmer.

With inputs from agencies.

