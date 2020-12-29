Subscribe
Home >News >India >Farmers protesting against new agri laws lathicharged in Patna, several injured
Patna: Police personnel baton charge on All India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sangathan (AIKKMS) members during their protest march towards Raj Bhawan

Farmers protesting against new agri laws lathicharged in Patna, several injured

1 min read . 04:28 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The protesting farmers, carrying banners and placards, raised slogans against the Centre and the state government
  • According to police, the crackdown at Dak Bungalow crossing was preceded by skirmishes between the police and farmers at Gandhi Maidan

Several farmers were injured after police resorted to mild lathicharge and fired water canons on a procession taken out against the contentious farm laws in Patna on Tuesday. The farmers were heading towards Raj Bhawan via busy Dak Bungalow crossing.

Several farmers were injured after police resorted to mild lathicharge and fired water canons on a procession taken out against the contentious farm laws in Patna on Tuesday. The farmers were heading towards Raj Bhawan via busy Dak Bungalow crossing.

According to police, the crackdown at Dak Bungalow crossing was preceded by skirmishes between the demonstrators and police and administrative officials at the Gandhi Maidan, the starting point of the rally, where agitators took exception to their entry being allowed inside the sprawling public ground only through one of the many gates.

According to police, the crackdown at Dak Bungalow crossing was preceded by skirmishes between the demonstrators and police and administrative officials at the Gandhi Maidan, the starting point of the rally, where agitators took exception to their entry being allowed inside the sprawling public ground only through one of the many gates.

Also Read | How Indians lived online during 2020

Police sources said the restriction was put in place to avoid a stamped-like situation.

The demonstrators, who comprised of members of various farmers organizations and pro-Left outfits, alleged that it was an attempt to suppress their voice.

The protesting farmers, carrying banners and placards, raised slogans against the Centre and the state government.

Later, when they reached the Dak Bungalow crossing, about a kilometre and a half away, officials deployed there informed the demonstrators that their march could not be allowed beyond that point.

As the demonstrators insisted on walking right up to the Raj Bhavan, some three km away, the police used force to prevent their march towards the restricted VIP area.

An unspecified number of injured protestors were taken to hospitals for treatment while a few were rounded up, the police said.

There was heavy deployment of force at Dak Bungalow crossing, where some of the demonstrators sought to stand their ground raising slogans, the police added.

With inputs from agencies.

