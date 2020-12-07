Farmers' protests may pose electoral challenge for NDA in poll-bound states

The farmers' protest in Delhi is shaping up as an electoral challenge for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), particularly as seven states where resentment for the new farm laws is growing are scheduled to hold assembly elections in the coming two years. The states scheduled to go to polls over the next eighteen months are: West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Assam.

The government's decision on farm laws, which farmers want repealed, will have an impact on the elections. The issue is significant for the BJP because in most of the seven states, the party had performed considerably well in both assembly polls and the 2019 general elections. It won 96 Lok Sabha seats of the 213 constituencies in these seven states.

“We had opposed the three Bills when they were introduced in Parliament and had repeatedly asked for parliamentary scrutiny. Now that the farmers have stepped up their protest in the national capital, the government’s own allies, too, are raising questions about it. We will continue to raise the issue be it at the elections or otherwise. In fact, in Punjab, too, it was Rahul Gandhi who first steered the protests against the Bills in October," a senior Congress lawmaker said requesting anonymity.

The development is also crucial because this is the first time in the second tenure of the NDA that a policy decision initiated by the Union government could become a rallying point in an election. The seven states are also crucial because while the BJP is trying to take political centre stage in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu along with its alliance partners, the party is keen to retain its electoral and political dominance in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Assam.

“The protests are an attempt by the opposition to misguide farmers and people of the states against the farm laws. We have maintained that these laws would benefit the farmers in getting remunerative prices, but there is a concerted attempt by opposition parties to use false information against the Union government and mislead farmers in the name of farm laws. The Union government is trying to explain to farmers that these laws would not threaten their livelihood," said a senior BJP leader on the condition of anonymity.

The decision of farm laws and handling of protesting farmers would also impact both the political and electoral prospects of BJP in Punjab, where the NDA lost its most trusted alliance partner, the Shorimani Akali Dal (SAD), due to differences of opinion over the farm laws.

To further aggravate the problems for the BJP, its alliance partners in Haryana, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and Hanuman Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party in Rajasthan have also supported the farmers and are now standing with opposition parties against the farm laws.

For the opposition parties, the ongoing farm protests could be a key rallying point for coming together on one platform against the policy decisions of the Union government. An instance of this was visible when almost all main opposition parties, including regional parties, extended support to the Bharat Bandh called by farmers on Tuesday.

Interestingly, this includes political parties that are either in power in the poll-bound states or have key stakes in the upcoming elections. Those supporting the bandh include the Congress, which is incumbent in Punjab and is the main challenger in Kerala and Assam, West Bengal’s ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC), Left parties, which are looking to return to power in Kerala, as well as Samajwadi Party (SP) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) which are key challengers in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu respectively.

The farm protests have also got vocal support from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who has warned the Centre that if a resolution is not met soon, the protests could spread beyond the national capital. On its part, the Union government has held five rounds of talks with representatives of farm unions led by Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Another round is scheduled for Wednesday, a day after the bandh, but what could compound the problems for the Centre is that the call has been supported by trade unions and various other organizations.

