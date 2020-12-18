Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the Centre is hopeful of resolving farmers' protests against three new agri laws before the new year and is continuing its informal dialogue with various groups to diffuse the crisis.

The Agriculture Minister's statement comes as formal talks remaining deadlocked with protesting unions refusing to accept anything less than the repeal of the Acts.

Narendra Tomar said the Modi government is committed to addressing all genuine concerns of the farming community and it is willing to resume formal talks anytime, but asserted that there was no point talking to those "shooting from peasants' shoulders".

Tomar put the blame on opposition parties for misleading the farmers and accused them of changing their stance on the reform process and politicising the issue.

In an interview with news agency PTI, the Agriculture Minister, who is leading the negotiation with about 40 farmer unions along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, asserted that the newly-passed farm laws are beneficial for farmers and the government is ready to give a written assurance that the minimum support price (MSP) and mandi system will continue.

PM Modi tries to clear air on farm laws

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to clear the air on the farm laws that have been facing stiff opposition from farmers.

"Farm laws have not been introduced overnight. Over last 20-30 years, Central government and state governments had detailed discussions on these reforms. Agriculture experts, economists and progressive farmers have been demanding reforms," PM Modi said while virtually addressing Madhya Pradesh's farmers at the 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen.

"I request all political parties with folded hands, please keep all the credit. I'm giving credit to all your old election manifestos. I just want ease in the life of farmers, I want their progress and want modernity in agriculture," PM Modi added.

Thousands of farmers continue to protest

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at Delhi borders for more than three weeks. At least five rounds of formal talks have been held between the three Union Ministers and 40 farmer unions to break the deadlock, but the unions are demanding complete rollback of the central laws.

"We have constantly been holding discussions with farmers' unions... Overall, our effort is to reach a solution through dialogue with them. We are still open for talks. We are holding discussions with unions. I hope through dialogue we can move towards reaching a solution," Tomar said while replying to a query about the stalemate and way forward.

"Informal talks are going on. I am hopeful of some way out," he added.

Whether the Supreme Court constituted committee will take over talks and find a solution or the government will continue its efforts, Tomar said the government has kept its door open for negotiations with farm leaders and would wait for the Supreme Court's order for the next course of action.

"The matter is sub judice. After the court's order, we will study and take a call... We will wait for the court's direction."

Farmer unions, who are concerned about peasants, should raise problems of the farming community so that the government can find a solution, the minister said and asked unions not to stress upon repealing these legislations which have been enacted for the benefit of farmers.

On farmers' unions asking the government not to hold "parallel talks" with other groups and "malign" the protesting farmers, he said, "Farm leaders, who are concerned about the welfare of farmers, should discuss peasants' problems. Why should it matter if the acts are repealed or not?"

The government can consider changes to the laws if they convince successfully the clause by clause objections, he said.

When asked on his recent remark that he would engage with "genuine" farm leaders, the minister said, "When I say genuine, I mean those who are really concerned about farmers. There is no point talking with those who want to shoot from the shoulders of farmers".

The government is there to resolve the farmers' problems but unless the specific problems are not told, how can the government offer solutions, he said.

Asked how the government plans to give minimum support price assurance, Tomar said: "We will give in writing that till date the way MSP was continuing will continue in future as well. No one should have doubt on this".

The MSP system is an administrative decision and there cannot be a law for everything, he said.

"To run the entire country, there are laws. Under laws, there are rules. There are also administrative decisions. Can there be a doubt on the government's decisions? Till date, MSP was in operation. Was it under any law?" he added.

Noting that when intentions are right, solutions will definitely emerge, Tomar said the Modi government has enacted the three farm laws with clear intention and the outcome will also be good.

Asked if the farmers' issue will be resolved before 2020, he said, "Yes. I have full hope... Everyone has their own agenda. My agenda is 'Kisan'. Tell me which provision of the farm laws are hurting farmers and convince me. We are ready for discussion".

Several protesting leaders have threatened to step up their agitation and have said they are prepared to celebrate Republic Day next year with their own tractor rally on Delhi borders.

On Thursday, Tomar wrote an eight-page open letter to farmers, accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of spreading falsehood about the new farm laws. He appealed to the agitating farmers not to fall prey to these "white lies" and said the Centre was ready to address all their concerns.

With agency inputs

